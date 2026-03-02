Two years since disappearance of Jack O’Sullivan
Jack O’Sullivan, who was 22 at the time he went missing, went missing following a night out at a house party in the Hotwells area of Bristol on Saturday 2 March 2024.
Speaking on the second anniversary of his disappearance, Assistant Chief Constable Joanne Hall said:
“As we reach the second anniversary of Jack O’Sullivan going missing, I wholeheartedly recognise the devastating impact his disappearance continues to have on his loved ones.
“We know how difficult it is for Jack’s family that, despite extensive enquiries, we have not yet been able to find him or provide the conclusive answers they so desperately need.
From the outset we’ve always had a shared aim of finding Jack and this intention has been at the heart of every action we’ve taken and decisions we’ve made.
“Alongside our ongoing investigation, we have also drawn on specialist expertise and independent agencies to review, test and assure our work, ensuring that any further opportunities for enquiry are fully explored. At every stage we have been led by the evidence and pursued the relevant lines of enquiry.
“It’s important to stress that this remains a live investigation. If anyone has information that could assist our enquiries, please contact us online through our website, or call 101, quoting reference number 5224055172.”
