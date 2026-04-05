A 20-year-old man has been charged as part of an ongoing rape investigation.

Nitesh Nitesh, of Byron Street in Redfield, has been charged with one count of rape and will appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Monday 6 April).

The charge follows an investigation into the rape of a woman in the Assembly Rooms Lane area of Bristol at around 3.05am on Sunday 29 March.

Two people have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.