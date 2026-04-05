Man charged in Bristol rape investigation
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A 20-year-old man has been charged as part of an ongoing rape investigation.
Nitesh Nitesh, of Byron Street in Redfield, has been charged with one count of rape and will appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Monday 6 April).
The charge follows an investigation into the rape of a woman in the Assembly Rooms Lane area of Bristol at around 3.05am on Sunday 29 March.
Two people have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.
DI Simon Broad, from Avon and Somerset Police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID), said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and to date we have made three arrests in connection with this investigation.
“We continue to support and update the victim on our progress, and I would like to take this opportunity to praise her for the strength and courage she has demonstrated throughout.
“We would like to remind members of the public not to speculate online as this could impact our ongoing investigation and future judicial proceedings.”
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