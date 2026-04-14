Man charged in Filton murder investigation

A man will appear in court charged with the murder of a man in Filton last week.

Zack Coughlan, 23, was arrested on Sunday 12 April and has been charged with the murder of 21-year-old Jamie Collins (pictured below).

Emergency services were called to a garden, to the rear of the property where both men lived in a house share in Cleve Road, in the early hours of Thursday 9 April.

Detective Chief Inspector Lucy Edgeworth, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised a murder charge against Zack Coughlan. “The formal identification process has not yet been completed but we are releasing Jamie’s name at this point, with his family’s knowledge, because it will form part of the court proceedings and be a matter of public record. “Our thoughts are with Jamie’s family at this hugely difficult time and specially-trained officers are offering them support and keeping them regularly updated with our investigation. We would politely ask people continue to respect their privacy.”

Coughlan has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday 14 April).

DCI Edgeworth added: “People who knew Jamie will be understandably shocked and hugely saddened to learn of what has happened. “Neighbourhood officers have been carrying out high-visibility patrols in the area over recent days and are working closely with staff at the University of the West of England, where both men were students, to ensure support is in place for those who need it. “Further enquiries are planned in the area around Cleve Road over the coming days. We are grateful to people living in the area for their patience and understanding while we continue to carry out this investigative work.”

With court proceedings now underway, we would like to remind people it is important that no information, material or speculation is published that may prevent the defendant having a right to fair trial.