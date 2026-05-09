Arrest made in connection with man’s death in Bristol

An arrest has been made following the death of a man in Bristol earlier this week.

A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder in the West Midlands area last night (Friday 8 May). He remains in custody.

The arrest comes after an investigation was launched into the death of Anthony Clemmings, known as Tony, who was found on a roof garden in Redcliff Street, Bristol, at about 8.20am on Tuesday 5 May.

Detective Chief Inspector Laura Miller, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “Our enquiries into Tony’s death have been progressing well since Tuesday and an arrest has now been made. “We have updated Tony’s family of this significant development and specially-trained officers are still supporting them. “His family continue to ask for privacy at this immensely upsetting time and we would ask people are respectful of their wishes.”

We would continue to ask anyone with information that might assist our enquiries to call us on 101 and quote reference 5226122331, or via our website.