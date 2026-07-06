Police and council disrupt illegal tobacco network as mini market shut down

Avon and Somerset Police has obtained a closure order to immediately shut down Danube Mini Market on Two Mile Hill Road, St George.

The three-month court order was granted by Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Friday 3 July. It comes in the wake of a wider multi-agency crackdown on counterfeit goods at the licensed premises and other convenience stores in the area.

In April, the Barton Hill Neighbourhood Policing Team and officials from Bristol City Council’s Trading Standards and Licensing Team seized large amounts of counterfeit tobacco and cigarette stock from the mini market. The business was also caught trading alcohol suspected to be stolen from other retailers, resulting in two arrests and a Section 32 search of the immediate premises.

If further steps need to be taken when the three-month closure period comes to an end, police and partners will apply to the courts for a further extension to prevent illegal business activity from resuming.

Kelly Parsons, Anti-Social Behaviour Manager at Avon and Somerset Police, said: “The sale of illegal cigarettes not only fuels wider criminal networks but also has a significant impact on the safety and wellbeing of the local community. “These products are unregulated, often contain harmful substances, and undermine legitimate businesses that operate within the law. “Thanks to licensing intelligence, we were able to present evidence demonstrating the harm the store was causing, and we welcome the court’s decision to grant the order. “With closure powers at our disposal when needed, we’ll continue to work with our partners to tackle persistent anti-social behaviour and related crime at commercial and residential properties, ensuring Bristol remains a safe place to live, work and visit.”

Councillor Stephen Williams, Chair of Bristol City Council’s Public Health and Communities Committee, said: “This closure highlights the importance of joint working between Avon and Somerset Police and our Trading Standards Team, who work together to protect the residents of Bristol and the interest of legitimate local businesses. “The closure of these premises sends a clear message to those who would trade in illegal goods that they will not be allowed to operate in the city. We will continue to take robust action against businesses operating in this manner and seek to utilise our enforcement powers to ensure criminality of this sort is not tolerated. “The hard work of our Trading Standards team and Avon and Somerset Police continues to protect the public from rogue traders. I hope this case makes it clear that illegal vapes and tobacco do not belong on our streets.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Clare Moody said: “This is the type of strong partnership working and effective neighbourhood policing that makes a significant impact in the local community. “On Friday, I saw first-hand the positive reception it has received from other business owners in the area. This is why strengthening neighbourhood policing remains a priority in my Police and Crime Plan – to provide a visible police presence, tackle anti-social behaviour and criminality, and build public trust and confidence in policing.”

How to report anti-social behaviour and crime

You can report persistent ASB causing harassment, alarm and distress to you and/or the local community via one of the following options:

Completing an online form: https://www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/report/anti-social-behaviour/

Calling 101

Contacting Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111

Contacting your local council or housing association for civil, non-criminal matters (such as persistent noise nuisance, littering, fly-tipping neighbour and parking disputes)

To report illegal business activity to Trading Standards, you can contact them via the Citizens Advice Bureau here: Reporting to Trading Standards – Citizens Advice