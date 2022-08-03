Tributes paid to teenager following death in Radstock
There are 3 related updates to this story
The family of a teenager whose death in Radstock is being investigated as murder have released a tribute to him.
Charley Bates, 16, of Radstock, died on Sunday 31 July in The Street. One person has been charged and three arrests made as part of our enquiries.
They said: “Our beautiful Charley boy. We are all so very proud of you. You are desperately missed by so many.”
The family have asked for their privacy to be respected at this time.
The police investigation continues. If you have any information, please call 101 and give the reference 5222182800.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.