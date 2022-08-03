Tributes paid to teenager following death in Radstock

The family of a teenager whose death in Radstock is being investigated as murder have released a tribute to him.

Charley Bates, 16, of Radstock, died on Sunday 31 July in The Street. One person has been charged and three arrests made as part of our enquiries.

They said: “Our beautiful Charley boy. We are all so very proud of you. You are desperately missed by so many.”

The family have asked for their privacy to be respected at this time.

The police investigation continues. If you have any information, please call 101 and give the reference 5222182800.