Man arrested in connection with death of Glastonbury pensioner

A man has been arrested one week on from the death of a pensioner in Glastonbury.

The 44-year-old has been taken into custody after being arrested on suspicion of the murder of Frederick Burge.

Mr Burge, 89, was found deceased at his home address in George Street at around 12.30pm on Sunday 26 February.

Police have been in Glastonbury this weekend handing out leaflets and speaking to people in the town centre who we hope may have information that could be significant to our investigation.

Detective Inspector Neil Meade said: “We have updated Mr Burge’s family of today’s latest development and continue to support them through a family liaison officer.

“We’d like to thank the public who stopped and spoke with officers this weekend and would like to renew our appeal urging anyone with important information to come forward.”

A Major Incident Public Portal has been created to enable people to upload information via our website. Details can also be provided by calling 101 and quoting reference number 5223050314 or anonymously to Crimestoppers online or on 0800 555111.