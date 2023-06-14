Detectives given more time to question Mikey Roynon murder suspects

Detectives investigating the murder of 16-year-old Mikey Roynon have been granted more time to question two boys arrested in connection with his death.

Mikey died from a single stab wound at a property on Eastfield Avenue in Bath on Saturday night.

Enquiries are being carried out at pace by the Major Crime Investigation Team and a magistrate has now granted warrants of further detention for a 15-year-old boy from Dorset and a 16-year-old boy from Wiltshire.

Detective Inspector Mark Newbury, the senior investigating officer, said: “We’ve spoken to a large number of witnesses who were present at the address on Eastfield Avenue on Saturday and are confident we have a good understanding of what happened.

“We believe Mikey was killed following an argument, we believe this was a spontaneous incident and do not believe it was linked to any other incidents or as a result of any tensions between rival groups.

“We feel it is important we share these beliefs publicly as we’re aware there is lot of speculation and conjecture online which is both unhelpful for our investigation and hurtful for Mikey’s family to read.”

Chief Inspector Ronald Lungu, of the Bath Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “I’d like to reassure the community we’re listening to them.

“We’re aware of concerns young people were planning to gather today in Royal Victoria Park and of fears some may carry knives and are confident this will not happen.

“We’re carrying out extra patrols throughout the park as well as around the Royal Crescent area.

“Neighbourhood officers will also outside a number of school gates at the end of the school day to engage with pupils, staff and parents and carers and I’d urge anyone with concerns to talk them.”

He added: “I’d also encourage parents and carers to talk to their children about the devastating consequences of carrying a knife.

“The causes of knife crime are complex and multi-faceted and we need everybody to work together to tackle the problem.”

We’d like to remind people it is important there should be no commentary or sharing of information or images online which could in any way prejudice any future proceedings. Not only could the sharing of images impact on this case, they can be traumatic for people, especially children, to view.

We’d also like to highlight it can be an offence to identify anyone who witnessed all or part of the incident as well as those who have been arrested.