Three arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender as Bristol murder investigation continues

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender by detectives investigating the death of Darrian Williams in Bristol last month.

A 14-year-old boy was arrested on Monday (4 March) and a 15-year-old boy and a 38-year-old woman were arrested on Tuesday (5 March). All three have since been released on bail.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, 16-year-old Darrian sadly died after being attacked in Rawnsley Park in the Easton area of Bristol on Wednesday 14 February.

Two 15-year-old boys were charged with murder last month and appeared at Bristol Crown Court where they were remanded into custody.

Detective Inspector Neil Meade, the senior investigating officer, said: “We are continuing to conduct a thorough investigation into the tragic events of last month which very sadly saw Darrian die. “A number of enquiries continue to be pursued as a result and a total of five people have now been arrested. “Our thoughts remain with Darrian’s family who we continue to update as the investigation progresses and have been informed of the latest arrests.”

