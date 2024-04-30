CCTV released in search for missing 23-year-old Jack O’Sullivan

We are releasing two pieces of CCTV footage in connection with the ongoing investigation into missing 23-year-old Jack O’Sullivan.

Jack was last seen in the Hotwells area of Bristol on Saturday 2 March as he began making his way home from a night out with friends.

The last confirmed sighting of Jack is at 3.13am as he walks onto the grass area at the junction of Brunel Lock Way and Brunel Way, Bristol.

There are now two further possible sightings of Jack (shown above and below). The first CCTV clip shows someone walking over Plimsol Bridge at around 3.25am (please note the CCTV time stamp is incorrect and is an hour out), heading back in the direction of Bristol city centre.

The second clip shows someone walking along the Bennett Way slip road on the northern side of the river at around 3.38am.

Senior Investigating Officer DI Jason Chidgey said: “This has been an incredibly difficult time for Jack O’Sullivan’s family as we approach two months since he was last seen, and we continue to provide them with support and keep them fully updated on the investigation into his disappearance. “Since he was reported as missing, a dedicated team of officers have carried out extensive land and river searches, trawled CCTV and carried out other enquiries. “This investigation has sought support from a number of specialist units, including the dog and mounted section, specialist dive teams who used sonar technology as part of their searches, the National Police Air Service and a specialist review team. We have also received support from Investigations, Intelligence, Data Analysis, Neighbourhood Policing teams and Communications. “Our officers have reviewed footage from 31 different sources, including private and local authority CCTV, dashcam and doorbell cameras. To ensure we’ve been as comprehensive in our approach as possible, we’ve recently carried out a re-review of more than 100 hours of CCTV.”

A map showing the route Jack took including the two possible sightings. Image: Google Maps.

Jack is white, approximately 5ft 10ins, of slim build, with short, brown hair. He was last seen wearing a green/brown quilted Barbour jacket, a beige woollen jumper, navy chinos, and brown shoes with a white sole.

We are appealing for anyone who was walking, driving or in the area of Brunel Way, Brunel Lock Road, Junction Swing Bridge, Plimsol Swing Bridge or the Portway anytime between 2.45am and 4am on Saturday 2 March, to come forward if they have any information which could help us.