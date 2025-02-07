Burglary victims invited to view seized property

We’re inviting burglary victims to view a collection of seized property believed to have been stolen from across Somerset and north Devon.

Around 400 items were recovered during a lengthy investigation and officers are trying to identify their rightful owners.

We’ve already been able to return several items thanks to our online property gallery, including jewellery, watches, old books, silverware, old coins, decorative vases and a ceremonial sword.

Viewing at Edington Village Hall, Somerset

Now the investigating team are offering people chance to see the items in person at Edington Village Hall, Quarry Ground, Lippets Way TA7 9HA.

The property will be on display on Friday 14 February between 2pm and 8pm and on Saturday 15 February between 9am and 2pm.

You’ll need to be able to prove your ownership to claim property.

Since its launch in December our online property gallery has been updated with almost 200 images of items ranging from power tools to pictures and jewellery to stamp collections.

New items have been added today, Friday 7 February, and we’ll continue to update it.

If you spot your property in the gallery, you can claim it by completing an online form.

Detective Sergeant Paul Cobb said: “Our investigation has identified burglaries of homes and outbuildings in mostly rural communities, around towns like Bridgwater, Frome, Glastonbury, Taunton, Somerton and Yeovil as well as into the Blackdown Hills area of Devon, north of Honiton. “We’re offering this opportunity for people to view the items in person because it’s so important for our investigation that we find the rightful owners of this property. If you’re unable to come along, please do keep checking our online gallery as we continue to add more items.”

Three men have been charged in connection with multiple burglaries as part of the investigation. They are remanded in custody while court proceedings are underway.