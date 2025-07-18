Update: A396 collision, Exmoor

Two children taken to Bristol Royal Hospital for Children by air ambulance following a collision on Exmoor remain in hospital.

Tragically, a 10-year-old boy died in the collision. Formal identification processes have not yet been completed, but a specially trained officer is supporting their next of kin.

Four children and three adults remain in hospital in Somerset.

Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle collision on the A396 at Cutcombe Hill, between Wheddon Cross and Timberscombe, at 3pm on Thursday 17 July.

Up to 70 people – children and adults travelling to Minehead Middle School – were understood to have been on the coach.

Teams from Avon and Somerset Police, Devon and Somerset Fire & Rescue Service and South Western Ambulance Service were all involved at the scene, supported by the National Police Air Service helicopter, as well as Devon Air Ambulance, and Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance.

Chief Superintendent Mark Edgington said: “On behalf of the emergency services I would like to thank the 24 volunteers from Exmoor Search and Rescue who carried out first aid triage at the rest centre and have rope and search skills. “I also pass on thanks to the staff of the Rest and Be Thankful pub at Wheddon Cross, which opened its doors as the rest centre. “Of course, we also recognise the efforts of Minehead Middle School, for keeping parents and carers informed and providing support to the school community during what is a difficult and distressing time for them all.”

The vehicle left the road, overturned and came to rest about 20 feet (six metres) from the roadway, down a steep slope.

Recovery of the vehicle and collision investigation are complex, and we expect the road to remain closed for a considerable time.

A thorough and detailed examination of the scene is required, and the location of the vehicle makes both the investigation and the vehicle recovery more challenging.