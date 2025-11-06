Second man appears in court charged with attempted murder and firearm offences – Yeovil

A second man has been charged in connection with a firearms incident in Yeovil last month.

Junior Renford, from Charlton in London, is facing charges of attempted murder, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life / enable another to do so, and possession of a firearm while prohibited.

The charges relate to an incident in which a firearm was discharged at the Lufton Trading Estate on Wednesday 1 October. There were no reported injuries.

The 33-year-old appeared before Yeovil Magistrates’ Court on Monday 20 October and was remanded in custody. He will next appear at Taunton Crown Court on Monday 17 November.

A 30-year-old man from Yeovil is also on remand having been charged with attempted murder and firearm offences for the same incident last month.