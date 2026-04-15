Heartfelt tribute to Jamie Collins

The family of 21-year-old Jamie Collins has issued a tribute following his tragic death earlier this month.

Mr Collins’ family home was in Swansea, but he was living in a house share in Filton while studying at the University of the West of England. Emergency services were called to the Cleve Road address in the early hours of Thursday 9 April, but sadly his life could not be saved.

The Collins family said: “Words cannot describe how we are feeling as a family right now. Our Jamie was a bright, kind, gentle and unassuming young man with his whole life ahead of him. “He was looking forward to finishing his Uni journey and planning to come home to us in Swansea in just a few weeks’ time. “We know he was heading for a hugely successful future following his engineering and robotics degree. “We are continuing to work with and be supported by Avon and Somerset Police at this excruciating time. “The outpouring of love and support from Jamie’s friends and ours has been completely overwhelming and we would like to thank everyone for their kind messages while we continue to grieve privately.”

The family has asked for their privacy to be respected as they come to terms with their devastating loss.

Zack Coughlan, 23, of Filton, is charged with murdering Jamie and has been remanded into custody until his next court hearing.