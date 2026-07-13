Man charged as part of museum theft investigation

A 41-year-old man has been charged as part of an ongoing investigation into the theft of artefacts from a museum.

Dean Hall, of Prewett Street, Redcliffe, has been charged with handling stolen goods.

Hall will appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Tuesday 14 July) and is currently on police bail ahead of the court appearance.

The charges relate to an ongoing investigation into a high-value burglary from a building in the Cumberland Road area of Bristol on Thursday 25 September last year.

The building housed items from the Bristol Museum’s British Empire and Commonwealth collection.

More than 600 artefacts of various descriptions were thought to be taken by the offenders.

We continue to ask for the public’s help following the initial theft incident, details about our ongoing appeal can be found here.