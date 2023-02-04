Tribute paid to man ‘with good heart’ who died in Bristol

The partner of a man who died after being stabbed in Castle Park has remembered him as a ‘nice man’ with a ‘good heart’.

Sudanese-born Adam Ali Ibrahim, 36, sadly died on Tuesday 31 January after he was stabbed in Castle Park, Bristol.

His partner, Marie Radford, said: “We were together for six years. I loved Ad, I won’t find anyone else like him again.

“He had a good heart and I don’t want anyone else. He was a nice guy and a lot of people liked him. I am going to miss him every day and every night.”

The family have now asked people to respect their privacy at what continues to be a very difficult time. They are being supported by specially-trained officers.

One man has been charged with murder as part of our investigation. The 20-year-old appeared before Bristol Magistrates Court today (Saturday 4 February) where he was remanded to appear at Bristol Crown Court on Monday 6 February.