Man, 44, charged with murder following death of pensioner – Glastonbury

A 44-year-old man is due to appear in court after being charged with murder.

James O’Connor, from Hilltown in Dundee, Scotland, has been charged with the murder of 89-year-old Frederick Burge.

Frederick was found in his home off George Street, Glastonbury, on Sunday 26 February.

Major Crime Investigation Team Senior Investigating Officer, Supt Gary Haskins, said: “We continue to support Frederick’s family and our thoughts remain with them during this incredibly difficult time.

“We’ve worked tirelessly to secure this charge and I’d like to thank the community in Glastonbury for their patience while we’ve carried out our enquiries as well as those who have assisted with them.”

Two other men who were arrested as part of the investigation have been released without charge.

O’Connor remains in police custody and is due to appear before Yeovil Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Thursday 9 March).