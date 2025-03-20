Seized property gallery updated

We’ve added more images to our online gallery of seized property following the success of our in person viewings in Edington, near Bridgwater, Somerset, last month.

Detective Sergeant Charlie Pulling, one of the lead investigators, has even appeared on the BBC’s Crimewatch Live programme to talk about the case.

Presenter Rav Wilding, left, with DS Charlie Pulling and some of the seized property © BBC

More than 400 items were seized by the team investigating burglaries of homes and outbuildings across Somerset and into the Blackdown Hills area of Devon, north of Honiton.

Identifying the rightful owners of seized property is an important part of our enquiries. Detectives traced some burglary victims, but with so many items we launched an online gallery in December 2024 to help to reunite people with their belongings.

Since then property including paintings, silverware, tools, jewellery and decorative objects have been returned to people who were burgled between 2023 and November 2024.

We updated the gallery again this week with items including jewellery, cutlery, collectibles, china and ornaments. You can claim your items using a form on the website. You will need to be able to prove ownership.

Three men have been charged in connection with multiple burglaries as part of the investigation. They are remanded in custody while court proceedings are underway.