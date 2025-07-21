Update on A396 collision on Exmoor

Our investigation into the collision on Exmoor last week in which a 10-year-old boy tragically died is continuing this week.

Formal identification has now been completed and we can confirm the victim was Oliver Price. Our thoughts are with his parents and family who have been updated and continue to be supported by a specially-trained officer.

Two children and one adult are currently in hospital in Bristol and two adults are in hospital in Somerset, while a number of children were discharged over the weekend.

Officers from our Serious Collision Investigation Team have been carrying out thorough enquiries to understand the full circumstances of the collision.

The coach, which was transporting pupils and teachers from Minehead Middle School, left the A396 shortly before 3pm on Thursday 17 July.

A major incident was declared and a significant emergency service response began.

Despite their efforts, Oliver sadly died at the scene. A family liaison officer will continue to keep his parents updated as our investigation progresses.

The coach was recovered on Saturday and will now be subject to a detailed examination over the coming days by experts, as part of our usual investigative enquiries.

Officers have also been taking statements from a number of adults who were either on the coach or were travelling in the area at the time as part of their work to establish the full circumstances of the collision.

The examination of the scene has been completed, however the road remains closed while a detailed safety inspection is carried out by Somerset Council.

Neighbourhood officers will be present outside the school over the coming days and anyone with any concerns is welcome to speak to them.

Chief Superintendent Mark Edgington said: “Our thoughts are first and foremost with Oliver’s family at what must be an unimaginably difficult time. We will continue to make sure they’re updated. “Our investigation into the collision is now well underway with officers working tirelessly to find out what caused it. This work is likely to take some time and we’re asking for patience while these enquiries take place. “Over the last few days we have been working closely with our partner agencies and the school to ensure support is in place for anyone who might need it. “We are extremely grateful for all the support that’s been received locally. This clearly shows how special and close-knit this community is. “I would like to also thank all the emergency services and voluntary groups who responded for their support as well as everyone in our hospitals who continue to help those who were injured.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has any information they think could be of relevance to our investigation should call 101, giving the call handler the reference number 5225201782.