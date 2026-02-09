Ninth arrest in Bristol murder investigation

A further arrest has been made as part of our murder investigation into the death of a man in east Bristol last week.

Detectives have been investigating the death of Leon Phillips, 47, who died from injuries sustained in a fatal attack that happened at about 10.45pm on Monday 2 February in Stapleton Road. He died in hospital the following morning.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder earlier today (Monday 9 February). He remains in custody.

He is the ninth person arrested as part of our investigation.

Four of those people – aged 18 to 20 – have already been charged with murder and possession of a bladed article. They appeared at Bristol Crown Court today, where they were remanded and a provisional trial date was set for November.

Two men arrested on the night, and a third arrested three days later, have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

One man arrested immediately after the incident was released without charge last week.

Specialist family liaison officers continue to update and support Leon’s family.