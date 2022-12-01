Trio in court charged with assisting an offender

Skip to content

Posted at 16:24 on 1st December 2022 in In Court

Three people have appeared in court charged with assisting an offender.

The charges come as part of a murder investigation following the death of 16-year-old Charley Bates on 31 July this year.

Lauren Ephgrave, 20 of Melksham, plus 19-year-olds Lawrence Day, of Exeter; and Jack Seal, of Frome, all appeared before Bath Magistrates Court yesterday (Wednesday 30 November). They have been released on unconditional bail ahead of appearing before Bristol Crown Court on Monday 5 December.

An 18-year-old man has been charged with one count of murder. He has been remanded in custody and is due to stand trial next month.